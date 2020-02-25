Global  

Bob Iger steps down as CEO of Disney

Bob Iger steps down as CEO of Disney

Bob Iger steps down as CEO of Disney

On Feb.

25, the Walt Disney Company Board of Directors announced Bob Iger would be stepping down as Disney CEO.
Disney CEO Bob Iger steps down

The Walt Disney Co. has named Bob Chapek CEO, replacing Bob Iger, effective immediately.
CBC.ca - Published

Bob Chapek has been named Disney's new CEO 'effective immediately,' as Bob Iger steps down

Bob Chapek has been named Disney's new CEO 'effective immediately,' as Bob Iger steps down· Disney named Bob Chapek its new CEO on Tuesday, effective immediately. · Chapek — who was...
Business Insider - Published


Coronavirus Fighting Robots + Disney's Bob Iger Steps Down As CEO | Digital Trends Live 2.26.20 [Video]Coronavirus Fighting Robots + Disney's Bob Iger Steps Down As CEO | Digital Trends Live 2.26.20

On Digital Trends Live today: Disney announced that long-time CEO and overseer of the Marvel, LucasFilm and Pixar acquisitions Bob Iger will be stepping down; LG announced its latest flagship 5G..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Everything to Know About Disney’s New CEO, Bob Chapek [Video]Everything to Know About Disney’s New CEO, Bob Chapek

Everything to Know About Disney’s New CEO, Bob Chapek Disney recently announced that their CEO of 15 years, Bob Iger, has stepped down from his position. Taking his place is Bob Chapek, a loyal..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published

