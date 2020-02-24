Global  

Celebrities uplift Vanessa Bryant after eulogizing her late husband and daughter

Celebrities took to social media after Vanessa Bryant bravely remembered her late husband, Kobe Bryant, and their daughter, Gianna, during a public Celebration of Life on Monday.
