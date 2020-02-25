Singer Duffy says she was held captive, raped

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:45s
British singer Duffy on Tuesday explained a long absence from the music scene by saying she had been "raped and drugged and held captive," but gave no details about where or when the incident took place.

Emer McCarthy reports.
Grammy-winning singer Duffy took to Instagram on Tuesday (February 26) to share the terrifying ordeal which she says was behind her break from music.

The 35-year-old said she had been "raped and drugged and held captive," but gave no details about where or when the incident took place.

Duffy, who had big hits with single "Mercy" in 2008 and her debut album "Rockferry," said in the post that she was "ok and safe now," but said it had taken her time to recover from the ordeal.

She also said that she'd be posting an audio interview in the coming weeks in which she would answer any questions.

The soul singer largely removed herself from the limelight after the release of her second, less successful, album in 2010.



