Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Stone Tools Indicate Early Humans Survived a Volcanic Super-Eruption

Stone Tools Indicate Early Humans Survived a Volcanic Super-Eruption

Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
Stone Tools Indicate Early Humans Survived a Volcanic Super-Eruption

Stone Tools Indicate Early Humans Survived a Volcanic Super-Eruption

Scientists thought the super-eruption of Mount Toba wiped out modern humans on India’s subcontinent 74,000 years ago, but new findings suggest they survived the event, living for 50,000 more years.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Volcanic Super-Eruption 74,000 Years Ago Nearly Wiped Out Human Populations [Video]Volcanic Super-Eruption 74,000 Years Ago Nearly Wiped Out Human Populations

The volcanic super-eruption that occurred 74,000 years ago on the island of Sumatra, Indonesia is widely believed to have nearly wiped out human populations.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:44Published

Archaeologists Unearth 6,000-Year-Old Leaf in Perfect Condition [Video]Archaeologists Unearth 6,000-Year-Old Leaf in Perfect Condition

While doing pre-construction investigations for a new road, Oxford archeologists discovered a treasure trove of preserved ancient items including Stone Age tools, pottery, and seeds. The findings shed..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.