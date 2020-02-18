Stone Tools Indicate Early Humans Survived a Volcanic Super-Eruption

Scientists thought the super-eruption of Mount Toba wiped out modern humans on India’s subcontinent 74,000 years ago, but new findings suggest they survived the event, living for 50,000 more years.



