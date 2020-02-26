Wedding party bus falls into India river, killing at least 24

EDITORS' NOTE: CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES A bus carrying a wedding party plunged into a river in India on Wednesday (February 26), killing at least 24 guests.

The bus careened off a main highway in Bundi, in the northwestern region of Rajasthan.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

India's roads are some of the world's deadliest, with more than 460,000 accidents in 2017 killing nearly 148,000 people.