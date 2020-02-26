Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Rajasthan > Wedding party bus falls into India river, killing at least 24

Wedding party bus falls into India river, killing at least 24

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:27s - Published < > Embed
Wedding party bus falls into India river, killing at least 24

Wedding party bus falls into India river, killing at least 24

A bus carrying a wedding party has plunged into a river in northwestern India, killing at least 24 people.

Lucy Fielder reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Wedding party bus falls into India river, killing at least 24

EDITORS' NOTE: CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES A bus carrying a wedding party plunged into a river in India on Wednesday (February 26), killing at least 24 guests.

The bus careened off a main highway in Bundi, in the northwestern region of Rajasthan.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

India's roads are some of the world's deadliest, with more than 460,000 accidents in 2017 killing nearly 148,000 people.



Recent related news from verified sources

Bus crashes into river in India, killing 24 people

NEW DELHI (AP) — A bus plunged into a river in western India on Wednesday, killing at least 24...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MBCTVODISHA

MBC TV ODISHA 24 Dead As Bus Carrying Wedding Party Falls Into River || MBCtv https://t.co/6OzCN4piWG 1 minute ago

RajeshK73055358

RAJESH MEENA GOTHADA RT @DrRakeshGoswami: Bus carrying wedding party falls into a river in Rajasthan’s Bundi district. More than 10 people suspected to have bee… 5 minutes ago

Vijayamaurya2

Vijay RT @ndtv: 25 Dead As Bus Carrying Wedding Party Falls Into River In Rajasthan https://t.co/6LCbGKnsWd #NDTVNewsBeeps https://t.co/J3nFdTxA85 1 hour ago

Jaikumar099

Kumar 25 Dead As Bus Carrying Wedding Party Falls Into River In Rajasthan https://t.co/g8XX2cjEn6 https://t.co/YBJWLVxw0v 2 hours ago

fpjindia

Free Press Journal 24 killed, several injured after bus carrying wedding party falls into river in #Rajasthan https://t.co/RKToZR4xCK 2 hours ago

abhaya_sri

Abhaya Srivastava RT @AFPSouthAsia: A bus carrying a wedding party crashed into a river Wednesday in India's western state of Rajasthan killing 24 passengers… 3 hours ago

AFPSouthAsia

AFP South Asia A bus carrying a wedding party crashed into a river Wednesday in India's western state of Rajasthan killing 24 pass… https://t.co/FYvBBMncvP 3 hours ago

firstpost

Firstpost At least 25 people died and three others sustained injuries as a private bus carrying a wedding party fell into a r… https://t.co/NnFa8owktl 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.