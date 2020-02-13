Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > World record-holding henna artist decorates crepe with Nutella design for Shrove Tuesday

World record-holding henna artist decorates crepe with Nutella design for Shrove Tuesday

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:27s - Published < > Embed
World record-holding henna artist decorates crepe with Nutella design for Shrove Tuesday

World record-holding henna artist decorates crepe with Nutella design for Shrove Tuesday

World record-holder Pavan Dhanjal adorns a crepe with intricate henna designs just in time for Shrove Tuesday, commonly dubbed Pancake Day.

Pavan, who holds the Guinness World Record for being the world’s fastest henna artist, was filmed performing the inking process in London on Tuesday (February 25).

She set and then broke her own Guinness World Record for performing the most henna armbands in an hour, totalling 511 in 2012, and her deft skills are on full display here.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

World record henna artist draws incredibly decorative pattern on pregnant woman's stomach [Video]World record henna artist draws incredibly decorative pattern on pregnant woman's stomach

World record henna artist, Pavan Dhanjal, draws an incredibly decorative pattern on a pregnant woman's stomach. The timelapse shows the detailed process behind Dhanjal's henna art as she finishes..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:18Published

World record-holding henna artist decorates heels in beautiful design [Video]World record-holding henna artist decorates heels in beautiful design

World record-holder Pavan Dhanjal adorns a pair of stiletto heels with intricate henna designs just in time for Valentine's Day. Pavan, who holds the Guinness World Record for being the world’s..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.