World record-holding henna artist decorates crepe with Nutella design for Shrove Tuesday

World record-holder Pavan Dhanjal adorns a crepe with intricate henna designs just in time for Shrove Tuesday, commonly dubbed Pancake Day.

Pavan, who holds the Guinness World Record for being the world’s fastest henna artist, was filmed performing the inking process in London on Tuesday (February 25).

She set and then broke her own Guinness World Record for performing the most henna armbands in an hour, totalling 511 in 2012, and her deft skills are on full display here.