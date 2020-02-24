Global  

Two Day Stock Market Plunge Exceeds 1,900 Points on Coronavirus Fears

The spread of the flu-like virus has ignited concerns that the global economy could be slowing.

Monday's market loss of 1,000 points was the worst in two years.
Trump says the stock market is 'starting to look very good' after the Dow plunged over 1,000 points amid coronavirus fears

Trump tweeted that the "stock market is starting to look very good to me" on a day the Dow...
Here's how 13 local firms fared after coronavirus tanked the stock market

The stock prices for publicly-traded Orlando businesses tumbled after coronavirus fears resulted in...
Japan curbs sports, virus Olympics fears mount

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged sports events to be canceled or curbed as coronavirus looms over the Olympics.

China Bans Trade, Consumption Of Wild Animals

Chinese officials have issued an immediate and comprehensive ban on all wildlife trade and consumption. The ban comes as the coronavirus outbreak continues to grow

