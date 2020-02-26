Eustice: PM flood visit would not have made 'any difference'

George Eustice has defended Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision not to visit flood-hit areas of the UK, saying it would not have made "any difference at all." The environment secretary added: "We've had a grip of this situation, and we've been having daily conference calls with the Flood Response Centre." Report by Jonesia.

