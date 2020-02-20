Global  

Jeremy Corbyn calls Boris Johnson a 'part-time prime minister' during PMQs

Jeremy Corbyn calls Boris Johnson a 'part-time prime minister' during PMQs

Jeremy Corbyn calls Boris Johnson a 'part-time prime minister' during PMQs

Jeremy Corbyn called Boris Johnson a “part-time prime minister”, telling MPs: “The Prime Minister was keen to pose for cameras when there’s a crisis on during the election but he often goes AWOL".

They clashed over Boris Johnson's response to the recent flooding across the UK.
Boris Johnson faces 'part-time' PM jibe amid criticism over flood response

Boris Johnson was branded a "part-time Prime Minister" as Jeremy Corbyn confronted him over his...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

UK's Boris Johnson under fire for flood response as more rain due

UK's Boris Johnson under fire for flood response as more rain dueLONDON: The leader of Britain's main opposition party set out to visit flood-hit communities on...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



Jeremy Corbyn accuses PM of hiding from flood-hit areas

Jeremy Corbyn began PMQs on Wednesday by criticising the prime minister's absence from flood-hit communities across the UK. The Labour leader asked: "When is the government going to stop hiding and..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:40Published

Eustice: PM flood visit would not have made 'any difference'

George Eustice has defended Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision not to visit flood-hit areas of the UK, saying it would not have made "any difference at all." The environment secretary added:..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:36Published

