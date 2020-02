Rachel Garceau's Wednesday Weather Word: Meteorological Spring

ENJOYABLE WINTERWEATHERCONTINUES TODAYWITH WARMINGTEMPERATURES ANDCONTINUED DRYCONDITIONS ACROSSTHE AREA.

A FEWVERY LIGHT SNOWFLURRIES POPPED UPIN THE WESTCENTRAL MOUNTAINSEARLY THISMORNING, BUT THATWILL BE ABOUT ITPRECIPITATION-WISEFOR THE NEXTCOUPLE OF DAYS ASSUNSHINE TAKESOVER AGAIN BY THISAFTERNOON.

HIGHSIN THE TREASUREVALLEY TODAY WILLLIKELY TOUCH 50,THEN INTO THE MID50S TOMORROW ANDUP TO 61 IN BOISE BYFRIDAY!

THE WARMTHIS COMING OUTAHEAD OF AWEEKEND COLDFRONT, THOUGH,THAT WILL SEND AFEW SNOWSHOWERS INTO THECENTRAL MOUNTAINSSATURDAY ANDSUNDAY, WITHCOOLER, CLOUDIERCONDITIONS IN THEVALLEY TO KICK OFFMARCH BUT NO REALCHANCE OFPRECIPITATION UNTIL