‘Brave’ Duffy praised for revealing rape on Instagram

Women Against Rape have praised Duffy for posting a message on Instagram revealing that she had been raped.

Nicola Mann, a spokesperson for the campaign group said the Welsh singer had been ‘incredibly brave’ for speaking out.

Report by Chinnianl.

0
