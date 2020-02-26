Mainland China Reports 406 New Cases Of Coronavirus

Global  

Mainland China reported 406 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Tuesday.

The country’s National Health Commission said on Wednesday the numbers are down from 508 cases a day earlier.

The new diagnoses bring the total number of coronavirus illness cases in mainland China so far to 78,064.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China had reached 2,715 as of the end of Tuesday.

The death toll is up by 52 from the previous day.
