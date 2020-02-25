Global  

CDC Warns Americans To Prepare For Spread Of Coronavirus

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:17s
A Korean flight attendant who worked on flights out of LAX has tested positive in South Korea with coronavirus, while USC is bringing home all its exchange students home from South Korea and Italy.

Kara Finnstrom reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. health officials urge Americans to prepare for spread of coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday alerted Americans to begin to...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Business InsiderNewsmax


Asian Markets Mostly Lower After Wall Street Extends Sell-off

Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Wednesday following the weak cues overnight from Wall Street...
RTTNews - Published


sonnje

John Sonntag CDC Urges Americans To Prepare For Coronavirus Spread | HuffPost https://t.co/PHMdMcIAF6 2 seconds ago

twosheeep1

twosheeep Coronavirus Is Likely To Spread In US, CDC Warns, Saying Americans Should Prepare | TODAY - TODAY - https://t.co/nAhUdgdMpE 3 minutes ago

carolinasassie

𝒮🌞𝓊𝓉𝒽𝑒𝓇𝓃 𝐿𝒾𝓂𝑒𝓇𝑒𝓃𝒸𝑒 RT @LadyPapayas: #Breaking_News Americans should prepare for community spread of the new #coronavirus, w/families sitting down and explain… 4 minutes ago

SuspiciousPleb

starman RT @onlyyoontv: Americans should prepare for #coronavirus to spread in US and cause major disruption, @CDCgov warns. It’s not a question of… 9 minutes ago

AndrewLankinen1

Andrew A Lankinen 🇺🇸🇫🇮☦ New article up #CDC #COVIDー19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #Coronavirus #Trump CDC Warns Americans Should Prepare For Wide… https://t.co/40WJLYkxDi 9 minutes ago

ObieOnee_

Omar RT @ABC7: #BREAKING U.S. health officials have issued what appears to be a strong warning about novel coronavirus, saying it is not a matte… 15 minutes ago

CorryTwin

Karen RT @bluridg4: 💥Just InCase You Are Unaware‼️💥💥💥💥US Official Warns Americans: Prepare for Community Spread of New Coronavirus https://t.co/… 16 minutes ago

FlorianFritz6

Flo 🇩🇪🇨🇭🇦🇹 RT @ElijahSchaffer: Iran’s health minister was diagnosed with the coronavirus The CDC warns Americans to prepare for its spread in the US… 17 minutes ago


San Francisco Declares Emergency Due To Coronavirus [Video]San Francisco Declares Emergency Due To Coronavirus

The city of San Francisco has declared a local emergency over the coronavirus. The declaration was made despite the city having no cases of the coronavirus. U.S. officials urged Americans to prepare..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

CDC Official Issues Warning About Coronavirus [Video]CDC Official Issues Warning About Coronavirus

Her warning amounted to it's not a question of if, but when the potentially deadly virus starts spreading.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:19Published

