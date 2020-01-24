Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > U.S. Soldier Stationed In South Korea Has The Coronavirus

U.S. Soldier Stationed In South Korea Has The Coronavirus

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
U.S. Soldier Stationed In South Korea Has The Coronavirus

U.S. Soldier Stationed In South Korea Has The Coronavirus

U.S. Forces Korea said the 23-year-old soldier has quarantined himself inside his off-base residence.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

US Troop In South Korea Infected With Coronavirus

An American soldier stationed in South Korea has been infected with coronavirus. The unidentified...
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •NewsyReutersDeutsche Welle


Coronavirus infects U.S. soldier in South Korea as pandemic fears fuel market selloff

China and South Korea reported 500 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, including the first U.S....
Reuters - Published Also reported by •euronewsDeutsche Welle



You Might Like


Tweets about this

aishlingmara

Khaleesi🍞🌹 RT @CNN: A 23-year-old American soldier stationed in South Korea has tested positive for the coronavirus -- the first US service member to… 16 seconds ago

Skepmi

SHARON, DEMOCRAT FOREVER ✍️ RT @MadelaneStander: US soldier stationed in South Korea tests positive for coronavirus as global outbreak worsens. #CoronavirusOutbreak… 13 minutes ago

santiamtwit

⏳^¥^⭐️⭐️⭐️Support @potus 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @embryglobal: US soldier stationed in South Korea tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/DNHQcHmStJ 14 minutes ago

MYHira

MY Hira RT @CNN: A 23-year-old American soldier stationed in South Korea is the first US service member to test positive for coronavirus https://t.… 19 minutes ago

ErnstNordholt

Ernst Nordholt US soldier stationed in South Korea tests positive for coronavirus as global outbreak worsens - https://t.co/6C7Jjetha6 #GoogleAlerts 19 minutes ago

lindaleblanc111

#lindaleblanc US soldier in South Korea tests positive for coronavirus | U.S. soldier stationed in South Korea has tested positiv… https://t.co/LAYLtYjI3L 23 minutes ago

futuristkwabena

Kwabena Boateng Asiedu PhD ™️ RT @cnnbrk: A US soldier stationed in South Korea is the first service member to test positive for the illness. Follow live updates: https:… 24 minutes ago

Quarter_Masters

Quartermasters Government Services RT @WSJPolitics: A 23-year-old American soldier stationed in South Korea became the first U.S. service member to contract the coronavirus h… 26 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wuhan virus spreads amid Lunar New Years celebrations [Video]Wuhan virus spreads amid Lunar New Years celebrations

WUHAN, CHINA — Lunar New Years' festivities pose a great challenge for the Chinese government as it tries to contain the Wuhan coronavirus. According to Reuters, the coronavirus death toll has now..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.