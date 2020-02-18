Global  

Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, LRCX

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Lam Research topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.6%.

Year to date, Lam Research registers a 3.5% gain.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Tesla, trading down 1.6%.

Tesla is showing a gain of 88.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Booking Holdings, trading down 1.3%, and Ross Stores, trading up 2.9% on the day.




