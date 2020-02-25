Global  

Amazon Opens Brick-And-Mortar Grocery Store

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:55s
It has all the items you'd expect like produce, meats, and beer.

But when you're finished shopping, there are no cashiers to pay.

Instead you just walk out the door (3:55).

WCCO Mid-Morning - February 26, 2020
First Cashierless Amazon Go Grocery Store Opens In Seattle

One of the biggest e-commerce giants, Amazon, is going to open its first cashier-less grocery store....
Fossbytes - Published Also reported by •TechCrunch•9to5Toys•TIME•Motley Fool•engadget


Amazon is expanding its cashierless Go model into a full-blown grocery store

Amazon is expanding its cashierless Go model into a full-blown grocery storePhoto by Nick Statt / The Verge Amazon is getting more serious about its brick-and-mortar retail...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •TechCrunch•SeattlePI.com•Motley Fool•Seattle Times



Amazon Opens a Full-Size, Cashier-less Grocery Store [Video]Amazon Opens a Full-Size, Cashier-less Grocery Store

Known as Amazon Go Grocery, the flagship store opened on Tuesday in the Seattle neighborhood of Capital Hill.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:11

No More Lines! Amazon’s New Grocery Store Goes Cashier-Less [Video]No More Lines! Amazon’s New Grocery Store Goes Cashier-Less

Some stores are going cashier-less and eliminating the congested checkout areas, and it’s starting with Amazon. Pennygem’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: PennyGem     Duration: 01:12

