2020 Governor's Race (2-25-20)

While the filing deadline isn't until july 8th -- governor mike parson is ready to file for his first full term.

He was sworn-in after former governor eric greitens resigned in 2018.

State officials say so far -- six others are trying to unseat parsons.

In total 3 republicans, 3 democrats and 1 libertarian have filed.

Parson will be primaried by local state representative jim nealy -- who also filed today.

Nealy is a republican and doctor serving the cameron area.

One of the more high profile filers for the democrat side of the ticket is missouri state auditor nicole galloway.