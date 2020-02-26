Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 2020 Governor's Race (2-25-20)

2020 Governor's Race (2-25-20)

Video Credit: KQTV - Published < > Embed
2020 Governor's Race (2-25-20)
2020 Governor's Race (2-25-20)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

2020 Governor's Race (2-25-20)

While the filing deadline isn't until july 8th -- governor mike parson is ready to file for his first full term.

He was sworn-in after former governor eric greitens resigned in 2018.

State officials say so far -- six others are trying to unseat parsons.

In total 3 republicans, 3 democrats and 1 libertarian have filed.

Parson will be primaried by local state representative jim nealy -- who also filed today.

Nealy is a republican and doctor serving the cameron area.

One of the more high profile filers for the democrat side of the ticket is missouri state auditor nicole galloway.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

amandalitman

Amanda Litman I have now finished this show and am ready to discuss many things, including but not limited to Joe Exotic’s vote s… https://t.co/MUS2AeQROu 14 minutes ago

JoeMcManus629

jpmac @7BOOMERESIASON But it’s all Trumps fault? It’s like using the race card. Such a joke of a mayor. Move over stupid… https://t.co/TwbmM7TDRT 17 minutes ago

GangariW

Gangari the Wanderer @charliekirk11 ...is better guaranteed. What about THEIR happiness? Does the health of the SOUL mean nothing to you… https://t.co/l2Rp6Q3BMf 54 minutes ago

jroth823

Jim Roth @WiseGuyCapital @BarstoolBigCat That entire speech was a train wreck. Imagine that he was able to get 19% of the v… https://t.co/ZTqV00xG0r 58 minutes ago

rkaughen

Robert Aughenbaugh James Woods shut down by Twitter, AGAIN, over widely-shared photo of naked democrat Andrew Gillum, who recently alm… https://t.co/EG9S5rjI3l 1 hour ago

CMarkGreene1

Mark Greene for Lt. Gov. (Citizens) Radical Democrat Marko Liias is now in the Lieutenant Governor's race. Don't let his "non-partisan" PDC filing foo… https://t.co/KTOzdcAZPz 1 hour ago

_McPapadopoulos

Greek Absolute fucking clown behavior to have the loser in a governor's race chiming in on a columnist's tweet like that. 2 hours ago

opinionated_and

BoredAndOpinionated The fact that Joe Exotic was top 3 in the race for governor just proves there’s a side to the United States non-ame… https://t.co/cMTaJzGjNS 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.