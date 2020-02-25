The Bachelor Recap: Madison Leaves Peter Before Fantasy Suites | The Bach Chat 🌹

This week on The Bachelor, it's Fantasy Suite week!

Hannah Ann, Victoria F, Madison and Peter head to Australia for their fantasy suite dates- and we're here to discuss all the drama!

On The Bach Chat, we give out roses to all our favorite and memorable episode moments, such as group date roses, 1 on 1 date roses, as well as to our frontrunners!

We'll also be giving a black rose, aka the death rose, to the contestant(s) we think should go home next week.

Did you watch this week's episode?

Make sure to comment below and let us know who YOU would give your roses to!