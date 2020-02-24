|
Markets plunge further COVID-19 fears, with Dow closing down more than 870 points
|
Stocks slumped again on Tuesday, piling on losses a day after the market's biggest drop in two years amid fears COVID-19 will slow global growth.View on euronews
