Markets plunge further COVID-19 fears, with Dow closing down more than 870 points 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:45s - Published Markets plunge further COVID-19 fears, with Dow closing down more than 870 points Stocks slumped again on Tuesday, piling on losses a day after the market's biggest drop in two years amid fears COVID-19 will slow global growth.View on euronews

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this cybersecurity Via @euronews: Markets plunge further COVID-19 fears, with Dow closing down more than 870 points https://t.co/PhjaJUtHhS 6 hours ago 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐝𝐞 𝐌𝐮𝐢𝐫 Markets plunge further COVID-19 fears, with Dow closing down more than 870 points https://t.co/VNTaIIfa3I… https://t.co/LuQl8WE5sh 19 hours ago Credit Benchmark Easyjet's stock price plummets by 11% as global airlines sector is hit by COVID-19. Credit quality for sector has f… https://t.co/7gKicH2Nz2 2 days ago