Markets plunge further COVID-19 fears, with Dow closing down more than 870 points

Stocks slumped again on Tuesday, piling on losses a day after the market's biggest drop in two years amid fears COVID-19 will slow global growth.View on euronews
DOW PLUMMETS: Market Craters 1,000+ Points on Coronavirus Fears

The Dow fell more than a thousand points, Monday, amid growing coronavirus fears.
Dow Drops 1900 Points In 2 Days As Markets Sell Off On Fears Of Coronavirus Spread

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 879 points. That's on top of Monday's drop, when the Dow...
cyberse49333188

cybersecurity Via @euronews: Markets plunge further COVID-19 fears, with Dow closing down more than 870 points https://t.co/PhjaJUtHhS 6 hours ago

courtneydemuir

𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐝𝐞 𝐌𝐮𝐢𝐫 Markets plunge further COVID-19 fears, with Dow closing down more than 870 points https://t.co/VNTaIIfa3I… https://t.co/LuQl8WE5sh 19 hours ago

CreditBenchmark

Credit Benchmark Easyjet's stock price plummets by 11% as global airlines sector is hit by COVID-19. Credit quality for sector has f… https://t.co/7gKicH2Nz2 2 days ago


Dow's Drop Continues On Wall Street [Video]Dow's Drop Continues On Wall Street

US markets are back in the red, adding to their sharp losses Monday amid coronavirus fears. The Dow finished about 3.2% lower, bringing the index's total loss over the past four days to about..

Two Day Stock Market Plunge Exceeds 1,900 Points on Coronavirus Fears [Video]Two Day Stock Market Plunge Exceeds 1,900 Points on Coronavirus Fears

Two Day Stock Market Plunge Exceeds 1,900 Points on Coronavirus Fears The spread of the flu-like virus has ignited concerns that the global economy could be slowing. Monday's market loss of 1,000..

