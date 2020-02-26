Global  

Coronavirus travel advice from Simon Calder

Coronavirus travel advice from Simon Calder

Coronavirus travel advice from Simon Calder

Travel expert Simon Calder urges people not to avoid travel because of fears of contracting the Coronavirus but says people can take sensible precautions like using contactless instead of cash and washing their hands in high-risk areas like airports.

