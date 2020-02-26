Amy Hoggart Chats About "It’s Personal with Amy Hoggart," Her New truTV Series

"It’s Personal with Amy Hoggart," which features under-qualified and over-confident Brit Amy Hoggart, seeks to make Americans feel better by attacking issues that make their lives - and Amy’s – harder.

The new series, executive produced by Samantha Bee, is part of truTV's line-up that’s bold and fresh, showcasing audacious content with relatable characters and laugh-out-loud moments.

