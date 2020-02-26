Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Amy Hoggart Chats About "It’s Personal with Amy Hoggart," Her New truTV Series

Amy Hoggart Chats About "It’s Personal with Amy Hoggart," Her New truTV Series

Video Credit: AOL Build VOD - Duration: 29:54s - Published < > Embed
Amy Hoggart Chats About 'It’s Personal with Amy Hoggart,' Her New truTV Series

Amy Hoggart Chats About "It’s Personal with Amy Hoggart," Her New truTV Series

"It’s Personal with Amy Hoggart," which features under-qualified and over-confident Brit Amy Hoggart, seeks to make Americans feel better by attacking issues that make their lives - and Amy’s – harder.

The new series, executive produced by Samantha Bee, is part of truTV's line-up that’s bold and fresh, showcasing audacious content with relatable characters and laugh-out-loud moments.

BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

With Her TruTV Show, 'It's Personal,' Amy Hoggart Looks To Make Serious Issues Comically Cathartic [Video]With Her TruTV Show, "It's Personal," Amy Hoggart Looks To Make Serious Issues Comically Cathartic

"It’s Personal with Amy Hoggart" star Amy Hoggart dives into the workflow of picking issues to address on her show, her favorite episode and the challenge of tackling serious issues. BUILD is a live..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 03:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.