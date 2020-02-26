Global  

Little Girl Gets Scared and Cries Adorably While Trying to Blow Out Candles on Birthday

This little girl was about to cut her birthday cake.

Her parents asked her to blow out the candles.

However, she funnily got scared and started crying as the candles didn't blow out when she tried doing so.

She tried it again but couldn't blow them out and cried a bit more until her parents blew them out.
