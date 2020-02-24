Biden Wins Key South Carolina Endorsement

#BernieOrVest #NVBerner #PolicyVoter RT @Bernie_Or_Nada: "If Joe Biden wins South Carolina, as he has been expected to all along, this means he's on course to win it all... des… 17 seconds ago

#BernieOrVest #NVBerner #PolicyVoter RT @JradRabel: If Biden wins South Carolina, will he consolidate moderates on Super Tuesday? 2 minutes ago

Paul Dillon Biden wins crucial Jim Clyburn endorsement ahead of South Carolina primary https://t.co/HeaOsQtkJt via @politico 2 minutes ago

Intelligencer If Joe Biden wins the South Carolina primary, he may have an extremely narrow path to the nomination https://t.co/LFKsDsVg5U 4 minutes ago

Oldwitch RT @matthewjdowd: If Joe Biden wins South Carolina primary by even just one vote, it is a huge comeback story, and remakes the race once ag… 6 minutes ago

HumanityFirst🧢 RT @guardiannews: Joe Biden wins key endorsement in battle for pivotal South Carolina contest https://t.co/GYYcgAOGUK 7 minutes ago