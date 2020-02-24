Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Biden Wins Key South Carolina Endorsement

Biden Wins Key South Carolina Endorsement

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Biden Wins Key South Carolina EndorsementRep. James Clyburn is the godfather of South Carolina Democratic politics.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Biden nabs key Clyburn endorsement before South Carolina primary

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, a kingmaker in South Carolina's Democratic political orbit, on Wednesday...
Delawareonline - Published Also reported by •ReutersIndependentSeattle TimesNewsy


Biden in South Carolina, hopes for key endorsement

Prominent South Carolina Democratic Congressman Jim Clyburn says he'll endorse a presidential...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheRealMoatsad

#BernieOrVest #NVBerner #PolicyVoter RT @Bernie_Or_Nada: "If Joe Biden wins South Carolina, as he has been expected to all along, this means he's on course to win it all... des… 17 seconds ago

TheRealMoatsad

#BernieOrVest #NVBerner #PolicyVoter RT @JradRabel: If Biden wins South Carolina, will he consolidate moderates on Super Tuesday? 2 minutes ago

PaulDillon18

Paul Dillon Biden wins crucial Jim Clyburn endorsement ahead of South Carolina primary https://t.co/HeaOsQtkJt via @politico 2 minutes ago

intelligencer

Intelligencer If Joe Biden wins the South Carolina primary, he may have an extremely narrow path to the nomination https://t.co/LFKsDsVg5U 4 minutes ago

oldwitchme

Oldwitch RT @matthewjdowd: If Joe Biden wins South Carolina primary by even just one vote, it is a huge comeback story, and remakes the race once ag… 6 minutes ago

worldpeace435

HumanityFirst🧢 RT @guardiannews: Joe Biden wins key endorsement in battle for pivotal South Carolina contest https://t.co/GYYcgAOGUK 7 minutes ago

BennettHelen2

Helen Maria 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🌊🌊🕊️🗽🆘🗽🕊️ RT @TheresePhilaPA: When Joe Biden wins big in South Carolina, you know Trump will be bringing out all the Hunter Biden bullshit again? Ri… 7 minutes ago

w8onhim

Your Favorite Auntie 🥁 Dokum Drug Store sit-in RT @PaulDillon18: Biden wins crucial Clyburn endorsement ahead of South Carolina primary - Politico https://t.co/Pd6UR0z1p9 via @GoogleNews 8 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden Secures Endorsement From Rep. Jim Clyburn [Video]Joe Biden Secures Endorsement From Rep. Jim Clyburn

Joe Biden Secures Endorsement From Rep. Jim Clyburn The endorsement from the iconic House Majority Whip comes just days before the South Carolina primary. Rep. James Clyburn, (D., SC) via Politico..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published

Joe Biden Secures Endorsement From Rep Jim Clyburn [Video]Joe Biden Secures Endorsement From Rep Jim Clyburn

Joe Biden Secures Endorsement From Rep Jim Clyburn The endorsement from the iconic House Majority Whip comes just days before the South Carolina primary. Rep. James Clyburn, (D., SC) via Politico..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.