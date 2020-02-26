Global  

Pete Davidson Reacts to Ariana Grande Calling Their Relationship a "Distraction" in New Stand-Up Special | THR News

Pete Davidson Reacts to Ariana Grande Calling Their Relationship a 'Distraction' in New Stand-Up Special | THR News

Pete Davidson Reacts to Ariana Grande Calling Their Relationship a "Distraction" in New Stand-Up Special | THR News

Pete Davidson opens up about his past relationship with singer Ariana Grande during his Netflix stand-up special 'Pete Davidson: Alive From New York'.
