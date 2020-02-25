Global  

Salesforce Co-CEO Keith Block Steps Down

Salesforce Co-CEO Keith Block Steps Down

Salesforce Co-CEO Keith Block Steps Down

Salesforce announced its co-CEO Keith Block is stepping down, meaning Marc Benioff will become the company's sole chief executive.

Block joined Salesforce in 2013, so Benioff could focus on more passion projects.

The company also reported its fourth-quarter earnings beat their expectations.
