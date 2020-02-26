Prince Harry Is Now Going by Just 'Harry'

The Duke of Sussex requested to be called "Harry" at the Travalyst summit in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

Travalyst is a conservation effort "dedicated to exploring and promoting solutions that will make travel more sustainable." Host Ayesha Hazarika, via 'Daily Mail' It was Harry's first U.K. event since he and Meghan Markle announced they would cease using their titles.

Although Harry and Meghan retain their Royal Highness titles, they will not use them when they officially step away from their royal duties in April.