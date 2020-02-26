Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump Campaign Files Libel Lawsuit Against New York Times

Trump Campaign Files Libel Lawsuit Against New York Times

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Trump Campaign Files Libel Lawsuit Against New York TimesPresident Trump's campaign has filed a libel lawsuit.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump campaign files libel suit against New York Times over Russia story

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign said on Wednesday it filed a libel lawsuit against the...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •RIA Nov.The VergeIndependentFOXNews.comFT.comNYTimes.comDaily Caller


Trump Sues NY Times For Libel Over Opinion Piece On Russia

Trump Sues NY Times For Libel Over Opinion Piece On RussiaPresident Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign is suing The New York Times for libel over a...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

quickslanding

Quicks ❌🇺🇸⚓️🌵 RT @zeefa64: "Trump campaign files a libel suit against The New York Times" https://t.co/VSc5Z1HphS 4 seconds ago

SunjazzD

Deborah 🙄 "Trump campaign files a libel suit against The New York Times" https://t.co/TCwbqv7Q5N 5 seconds ago

jM4kp2rqeb1gPcn

عبدوا RT @Reuters: President Trump's re-election campaign says it has filed a libel lawsuit against the New York Times, accusing the newspaper of… 6 seconds ago

DontDregMeBro

D'Plorbl DREGs RT @marty713: "Trump campaign files a libel suit against The New York Times" https://t.co/WMs9HMeQSH 12 seconds ago

davidherold4

david herold RT @BonginoReport: Trump campaign files libel lawsuit against (the failing) New York Times https://t.co/Oy9I3XOOX7 19 seconds ago

Adri64307529

Adri ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @brujeff77: BREAKING: Trump Campaign Files Libel Lawsuit Against New York Times for Russia Conspiracies https://t.co/AdXX2r84qZ via @Big… 19 seconds ago

RHamblock

Rock RT @Jennyjen867: BREAKING NEWS: The Trump campaign files a libel suit against the NYT For intentionally publishing a false story last yr… 21 seconds ago

JodyAlford17

Jody Alford RT @mcspocky: #CrookedDonald Apparently you're not supposed to report news about tRump if it's about his corruption. SAD Trump campaign fi… 22 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Outbreak in US 'Might Be Bad,' Warns CDC [Video]Coronavirus Outbreak in US 'Might Be Bad,' Warns CDC

On Tuesday, CDC official Dr. Nancy Messonnier urged "the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad.". It’s not so much of a question of if this will happen in this country..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published

Democrat Presidential Hopefuls Spar In South Carolina Debate Ahead Of Super Tuesday [Video]Democrat Presidential Hopefuls Spar In South Carolina Debate Ahead Of Super Tuesday

The overriding issue of the night was who has the best chance of defeating President Donald Trump. CBS2's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.