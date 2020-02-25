San Francisco State Of Emergency Coronavirus Impacts

Luciano Mortula - LGM/Shutterstock The coronavirus has upended plans and changed the way people and companies behave in San Francisco.

San Francisco's mayor declared a state of emergency this week, enabling the city to expedite emergency planning, as the city braces for a potential outbreak (there have been zero confirmed cases in San Francisco).

Here are the ways the virus is impacting the city and the people and companies who live and work there.