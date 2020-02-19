Global  

Prince Harry Makes First Public Appearance Since Finalizing Retreat From Royal Family

Prince Harry is keeping it casual as he begins his final series of engagements as a senior royal; Charlie D'Agata reports for CBS2.
Recent related news from verified sources

Queen refuses to let Harry and Meghan use "Sussex Royal" label

Prince Harry returned to the U.K. to begin his final series of engagements as a senior royal. The...
CBS News - Published

Harry and Meghan to make final appearances as senior British royals: ITV

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will carry out their final public engagements as senior working...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India



