UAH 'monitoring' abroad students as coronavirus spreads

A north carolina school.

Right now, we know the virus is spreading incredibly fast in italy.

At least 12 people are dead from the virus in florence, with more than 370 people infected.

Waay31's megan reyna is live off the university of alabama huntsville's campus -- where officials are closely monitoring the outbreak?

The school told me only 6 students are studying abroad and they aren't in high risk areas.

So they are not being pulled from their locations.

But that could change if the virus spreads even more.

Weaver says:"i'd be a little worried, just with the quarantine, being able to come back."

David weaver spent 8 weeks studying in sydney australia over the summer.

He's relieved he didn't have to worry about the coronavirus.

Weaver says:"i wouldn't want to be there longer than i had to be."

A spokesperson with the university said the school's staying up to date with any potential dangers.

Garner says:"it's about almost a month to the day that we issued our first advisory ,we sent out a precaution to all students, faculty and staff on campus."

A few days after that advisory -- u-a-h suspended university- sponsored travel to china.

Garner says:"they just need to know that we are monitoring the situation and trying to minimize the risk that they would be exposed here."

The university is in constant communication the centers for disease control and the state regarding travel advisement.

It's also in communication with the students.

For weaver he hopes the students stay safe and come return home virus-free.

Weaver says:"hopefully everyone is okay, especially anyone from uah, being a charger, i don't want anyone to be hurt."

Since u-a-h is apart of the alabama unversity system it's also working alongside the birmingham and tuscaloosa campuses..

And collaborating on what the next step could be if the outbreak worsens.

