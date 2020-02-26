Majestic Life of Queen Elizabeth II movie

Majestic Life of Queen Elizabeth II movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Queen Elizabeth II has reigned for 65 years as the Queen of Great Britain and the Commonwealth.

The Queen, who has witnessed incredible social, political and cultural changes in her reign, has retained the purpose and dignity of the British Monarchy.

From the death of her father King George VI, to the marriage of Prince William and Kate Middleton, this is the true story of how the young Princess became a great Queen.