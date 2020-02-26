President Trump says five people dead at Milwaukee Molson Coors shooting 14 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 00:52s - Published President Trump says five people dead at Milwaukee Molson Coors shooting President Trump said in a press conference that five people are dead following a shooting at Milwaukee's Molson Coors campus.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

President Trump says five people dead at Milwaukee Molson Coors shooting FATALITIES.THE BEST INFORMATION WE HAVEFROM THE MAYOR IS THAT THEREFOREMULTIPLE.I DO WANT TO LET YOU KNOW THEPRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATESIS GETTING READY TO SPEAK.WE ARE GOING TO LISTEN TO HIM.







You Might Like



Tweets about this