President Trump says five people dead at Milwaukee Molson Coors shooting

President Trump said in a press conference that five people are dead following a shooting at Milwaukee's Molson Coors campus.
FATALITIES.THE BEST INFORMATION WE HAVEFROM THE MAYOR IS THAT THEREFOREMULTIPLE.I DO WANT TO LET YOU KNOW THEPRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATESIS GETTING READY TO SPEAK.WE ARE GOING TO LISTEN TO HIM.



At least seven people dead, including gunman from shooting at Molson Coors in Milwaukee

At least seven people were killed in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, including a gunman, during a shooting at...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.com



'Wondering why this all happened' Molson Coors employee shares her thoughts on Molson Coors shooting [Video]'Wondering why this all happened' Molson Coors employee shares her thoughts on Molson Coors shooting

Our Shaun Gallagher spoke with a woman who works for Molson Coors. She shared her emotions and questions regarding the shooting.

Credit: TODAY'S TMJ4     Duration: 02:14Published

7 Dead After Shooting On Milwaukee's Molson Coors Campus [Video]7 Dead After Shooting On Milwaukee's Molson Coors Campus

A gunman and six others were killed Wednesday in a mass shooting in Wisconsin. Newser reports the shooting took place at the Molson Coors headquarters in Milwaukee. Twitter users whose wives work..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

