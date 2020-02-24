Shanghai Officials Search For Those Exposed To Coronavirus Patient

Shanghai is taking action to try to identify anyone who came into contact with a coronavirus patient.

According to Reuters, the municipality is searching for people who arrived in the city from Iran.

The patient has not been identified.

He or she was diagnosed in Zhongwei, a city in the northwestern region of Ningxia, some 1,240 miles away, on Wednesday.

Authorities in Zhongwei said the patient arrived in Shanghai on Feb.

20th after flying from Iran via Moscow.