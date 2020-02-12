Global  

New settlements put MNPS sexual harassment bills near $2 million

Almost a year after Dr. Shawn Joseph resigned as Nashville's director of schools, taxpayers are still paying for his administration's mishandling of sexual harassment allegations.
