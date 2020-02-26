Global  

CDC Chief Under Fire For Coronavirus Missteps

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
Robert Redfield was picked by President Donald Trump to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2018.

Prior to that, Redfield was a well-known AIDS researcher and favorite of Christian conservatives.

Redfield has helped implement sweeping plans to fight HIV and opioids in the US, while pushing to tackle Ebola abroad.

But confronted by the increasingly global coronavirus outbreak, CDC and Redfield’s actions are now under intense scrutiny.
