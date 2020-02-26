Coronavirus Preparations: Local Health Departments Work Overtime To Plan For Potential Cases

Global  

In communities around the tri-state area, local health departments say they are working overtime to plan for the possibility of an outbreak; CBSN New York's Carolyn Gusoff reports.
