Ask Dr. Nandi: Preparing for an American coronavirus crisis

In our Health Alert tonight, the CDC is warning Americans to prepare for the coronavirus, saying it’s no longer a question of if this will happen, but rather when it will happen.

Even though cases in the US have been contained so far, the continuing spread of this respiratory virus outside China has raised the CDC’s level of concern.

Our Chief Health Editor Dr. Partha Nandi joins us now to explain more about this.

Dr. Nandi, is the risk to Americans now higher?