Riverdale S04E15 To Die For

Riverdale 4x15 "To Die For" Season 4 Episode 15 Promo Trailer HD - MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN — Alice (Mädchen Amick) begins shooting a documentary about Riverdale and the latest mystery involving one of its own.

Meanwhile, Betty (Lili Reinhart), Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) fall deeper into a web of lies as the investigation gets underway.

Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star.

Shannon Kohli directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (#415.) Original airdate 3/4/2020.