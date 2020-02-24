Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > CDC: Coronavirus Case Of Unknown Origin Contracted In United States

CDC: Coronavirus Case Of Unknown Origin Contracted In United States

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:49s - Published < > Embed
CDC: Coronavirus Case Of Unknown Origin Contracted In United States

CDC: Coronavirus Case Of Unknown Origin Contracted In United States

The first confirmed coronavirus case of unknown origin has been contracted in the United States.

WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump says coronavirus risk in U.S. is low; CDC confirms first case of unknown origin

President Donald Trump told Americans on Wednesday that the risk from coronavirus remained "very...
Reuters - Published

CDC confirms 34 cases of coronavirus in United States, but still refuses to test more than a few hundred people in total

(Natural News) The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is reporting that there are...
NaturalNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

aholleufer

Nitabug 2. Confirmed cases @ Travis AFB, but this one didn’t have a history of traveling!!! Coronavirus Northern California… https://t.co/RO1ArIOA1V 6 seconds ago

FGKGONNILaX0QOd

المراقب RT @John_Hudson: First U.S coronavirus case of unknown origin confirmed in Northern California, a sign the virus may be spreading in a loca… 7 seconds ago

AskBellaWagner

BELLA RT @thehill: CDC announces first US case of coronavirus with "unknown" origin https://t.co/azMm28iS49 https://t.co/m2mrqziQ9W 18 seconds ago

seth38582378

sestak22 Dow set to drop more than 300 points following report of first US coronavirus case of unknown origin https://t.co/29Wpn5bTZk 19 seconds ago

vickiepagliai1

Vickie Pagliai 🇺🇸 Evil prevails when good fails❌ RT @ajsteelshow: On Feb 5, Coronavirus patients were flown from China to Solano CA. Solano is located in the 6 Million people SF Bay Area.… 23 seconds ago

C4pT41nH4RdL0c5

rudiemental RT @TheStripesGirl: First U.S. coronavirus case of unknown origin confirmed in Northern California, CDC says #COVID19 #coronavirus #Corona… 29 seconds ago

Nobo1969

Jay RT @JenniferJJacobs: Confirmed US case of coronavirus of UNKNOWN ORIGIN comes minutes after Trump press conference. CDC “has confirmed an… 29 seconds ago

EustanceHuang

Eustance Huang US futures are pointing to significant declines at Thursday's open following report of first US coronavirus case of… https://t.co/XVUuU5uUBZ 34 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Health Officials Confirm New Coronavirus Case Of Unknown Origin In Solano County [Video]Health Officials Confirm New Coronavirus Case Of Unknown Origin In Solano County

Maria Medina reports on health officials confirming first case of "community spread" coronavirus in Northern California (2-26-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:29Published

New Confirmed Case Of Coronavirus Patient Treated In Sacramento Co. [Video]New Confirmed Case Of Coronavirus Patient Treated In Sacramento Co.

A person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Northern California, making this the first possible instance of community spread of the virus, according to the CDC. 

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.