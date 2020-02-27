Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Families Displaced After 3-Alarm Fire At Apartment In East Fort Worth

Families Displaced After 3-Alarm Fire At Apartment In East Fort Worth

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:56s - Published < > Embed
Families Displaced After 3-Alarm Fire At Apartment In East Fort Worth

Families Displaced After 3-Alarm Fire At Apartment In East Fort Worth

A three-story apartment building in the 1700 block of Cherbourg Drive in East Fort Worth caught fire Wednesday afternoon around 4:00 p.m.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fort Worth ISD Will Disinfect Campuses During Spring Break In Preparation For Possible Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Fort Worth ISD Will Disinfect Campuses During Spring Break In Preparation For Possible Coronavirus Outbreak

The Fort Worth school district will disinfect campuses when students leave for Spring Break in March, part of a plan to prepare for the possible spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:55Published

Fort Worth Firefighters Battle 3-Alarm Apartment Fire [Video]Fort Worth Firefighters Battle 3-Alarm Apartment Fire

A three-story apartment building in the 1700 block of Cherbourg Drive caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.