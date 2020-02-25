Coronavirus Precautions: Over 100 People On Long Island In Self-Quarantine After Possible Exposure
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:50s - Published
15 minutes ago < > Embed
Coronavirus Precautions: Over 100 People On Long Island In Self-Quarantine After Possible Exposure
There are no confirmed coronavirus cases in the tri-state area, but some who may have been exposed are in self-quarantine; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
Recent related news from verified sources
The Clay County Public Health Center is monitoring three people who are at risk for exposure to the... bizjournals - Published 2 days ago
The Health Department says 700 people in the state have been asked to voluntarily self-isolate for... CBS 2 - Published 7 hours ago
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources