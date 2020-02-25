Coronavirus Precautions: Over 100 People On Long Island In Self-Quarantine After Possible Exposure

Global  

There are no confirmed coronavirus cases in the tri-state area, but some who may have been exposed are in self-quarantine; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
Three more metro residents self-quarantined for possible coronavirus

The Clay County Public Health Center is monitoring three people who are at risk for exposure to the...
bizjournals - Published

Coronavirus Precautions In New York: 700 Asked To Isolate Themselves, 83 On Long Island, 8 In Westchester

The Health Department says 700 people in the state have been asked to voluntarily self-isolate for...
CBS 2 - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Long Island Monitoring Dozens, Possible Coronavirus Exposure [Video]Long Island Monitoring Dozens, Possible Coronavirus Exposure

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Dozens of people were being checked for the coronavirus in the New York City area on Wednesday, officials said, but Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state has had no confirmed cases..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:36Published

Coronavirus Precautions In New York: 700 Asked To Isolate Themselves, 83 On Long Island, 8 In Westchester [Video]Coronavirus Precautions In New York: 700 Asked To Isolate Themselves, 83 On Long Island, 8 In Westchester

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York City, but local leaders began preparing for the possibility of an outbreak following a warning from the Centers for Disease Control; CBS2's..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:33Published

