Trump Pushes Message Of Confidence As Health Officials Say Spread Of Coronavirus Is Inevitable 37 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 05:35s - Published Trump Pushes Message Of Confidence As Health Officials Say Spread Of Coronavirus Is Inevitable President Donald Trump announced in a Wednesday night press conference he's placing Vice President Mike Pence in charge of efforts to tackle the coronavirus, as the administration seeks to reassure the public and the markets amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

Top health officials are warning coronavirus will spread in the US — challenging Trump's claim the virus is contained · *Top health officials said on Tuesday that the spread of the coronavirus is "inevitable" and said...

