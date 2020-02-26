Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Portugal > Afghan refugee dreams of boxing in Olympics

Afghan refugee dreams of boxing in Olympics

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:55s - Published < > Embed
Afghan refugee dreams of boxing in Olympics

Afghan refugee dreams of boxing in Olympics

A young Afghan refugee living in Portugal is attempting to achieve in 10 months what normally takes years of preparation - qualifying to box in the Olympics.

Libby Hogan reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Afghan refugee dreams of boxing in Olympics

Farid Walizadeh is fighting for a chance to compete in Tokyo's Olympic games.

The 22-year-old Afghan refugee living in Portugal is attempting to achieve in 10 months what normally takes years of preparation.

At the age of seven, Farid fled Afghanistan mostly on foot for Turkey making part of the trek alone.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) AFGHAN REFUGEE, FARID WALIZADEH, SAYING: "In my situation, I didn't have the choice to leave, because I didn't have family or a house.

Everything was destroyed.

So I left Afghanistan." Along the way he met a group of smugglers who stuffed his backpack full of drugs - saying it was sugar.

The then seven-year-old was arrested upon arrival in Turkey.

He ended up in an orphanage in Istanbul.

After five years in Turkey - the UN Refugee Agency relocated him to Portugal - where he was taken in by a non-profit organization for unaccompanied minors seeking asylum.

He then took up boxing and soon rose to become the national cadet boxing champion.

The rigorous sport, help calm his nerves.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) AFGHAN REFUGEE, FARID WALIZADEH, SAYING: "So mentally, I found the peace to sleep.

It's one of the reasons boxing takes my stress and trauma, because, when boxing, I can totally get focused in what I'm doing, so I forget what's happened in the past.

And that's helped me in trauma.

Now I'm training." Then last March he got a break- he received a scholarship from the International Olympic Committee to train full-time for the 2020 games.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) AFGHAN REFUGEE, FARID WALIZADEH, SAYING: "I work hard and I want to inspire people that there's always a second chance if they want.

I want to inspire, motivate people not to say 'ok, it's done, I've lost everything'.

Yes, I've lost my house, yes I lost my childhood, I lost my life, my country, my city, my family, but you can build everything again.

"



Recent related news from verified sources

Afghan refugee pursues his dream of boxing in Tokyo

A young Afghan refugee living in Portugal is attempting to achieve in 10 months what normally takes...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ReutersTV

Reuters TV Afghan refugee dreams of boxing in Olympics https://t.co/9kL06egdD4 https://t.co/htNZ4TXcrM 23 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Refugee Hopes to Become Olympic Contender with Just 10 Months of Training [Video]Refugee Hopes to Become Olympic Contender with Just 10 Months of Training

Most Olympic athletes train for years, he has just 10 months. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.