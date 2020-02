Health Headlines - 2-26-20

AND THAT'S YOUR SPORTS IN 60PRESIDENT TRUMP IS TASKING VICEPRESIDENT MIKE PENCE... WITHLEADING ACORONAVIRUS RESPONSE TEAM.AT A NEWS BRIEFING THISEVENING... THE ADMINSITRATIONSAID... THE RISK TO AMERICANSIS LO... BUT THE C-D-C SAYSIT'S EXPECTING A RISE IN CASES.KARIN CAIFA HAS THE LATEST.PRESIDENT TRUMP -- MAKING A RAREAPPEARANCE IN THE WHITE HOUSEBRIEFING ROOM WEDNESDAY EVENING-- PUSHING BACK ON SKEPTICISMABOUT HIS ADMINISTRATION'SPREPAREDNESS TO HANDLE THECORONAVIRUS.PRESIDENT TRUMP: "BECAUSE OF ALLWE'VE DONE, THE RISK TO THEAMERICAN PEOPLE REMAINSVERY LOW."THE PRESIDENT WAS FLANKED BYMEMBERS OF THE WHITE HOUSECORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE -- ANDVICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE, WHOHE SAYS, WILL LEAD THEIREFFORTS.PRESIDENT TRUMP: "THEY AREBRILLIANT AND WE'RE DOING REALLYWELL AND MIKE IS GOING TO BE INCHARGE AND MIKE WILL REPORT BACKTO ME."THE C-D-C -- SAYING IT'S NOT AQUESTION OF "IF" CORONAVIRUSWILL SPREAD IN THE U-S -- IT'S AQUESTIONOF "WHEN.":36-:41ANNE SCHUCHAT, CENTERS FORDISEASE CONTROL: "WE DO EXPECTMORE CASES.

AND THIS IS A GOODTIME TOPREPARE."LARGE OUTBREAKS IN OTHER REGIONS-- LIKE ITALY AND IRAN -- HAVESPARKED CONCERNS ABOUT THEVIRUS' SPREAD..AND ITS IMPACT ON GLOBAL TRAVEL-- AND THE WORLD ECONOMY.SOME U-S CITIES AND LOCALGOVERNMENTS -- TAKING THEIR OWNPRECAUTIONS.NEW YORK CITY HAS AT LEAST 1,200HOSPITAL BEDS READY IN CASE OFAN OUTBREAK.LOS ANGELES MAYOR ERIC GARCETTISAYS PUBLIC AREAS AT L-A-X AREBEING DISINFECTED, EVERY HOUR.1:04-1:12MAYOR ERIC GARCETTI, LOSANGELES: "WE'RE MAKING SURE THATTHOSE POINTS OF ENTRY AND THOSEPLACES WHERE WE COULD SEESOMEBODY COME IN AND CREATE AVECTOR, ARE AS SECURE AS WE CANPOSSIBLY MAKE THEM."PRESIDENT TRUMP SAID THE U-S MAYADD TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS FROMOTHER IMPACTED COUNTRIES, BUTNOT RIGHT NOW.IN WASHINGTON, I'M KARIN CAIFA.THERE ARE MANY REASONS TO WEARAN APPLE WATCH... AND HERE'SANOTHER ONE...IT COULD SOON REDUCE YOUR RISKOF A STROKE.JOHNSON AND JOHNSON ISPARTNERING WITH APPLE IN A NEWSTUDY...TO SEE HOW EARLY DETECTION OFATRIAL FIBRILATION OF A-FIB...IMPACTS STROKE RISK INSENIORS.A-FIB IS THE MOST COMMON TYPE OFIRREGULAR HEART BEAT... ANDSTUDIESHAVE SHOWN APPLE WATCHES CANDETECT IT.THE TWO COMPANIES HOPE TO TRACK150- THOUSAND PEOPLE..

OVER THECOURSE O