Delhi violence: Cong delegation submits memorandum to President | Oneindia News

Congress delegation submits memorandum to President over Delhi violence; Manmohan Singh calls violence a matter of national shame; Delhi police tries to build confidence with locals; Delhi HC judge who ordered FIRs for hate speech transferred; Law Minister says judge's transfer is routine; Indian women enter T-20 World Cup semi finals and more news #DelhiViolence #NewDelhi #DelhiSpecialCommissionerofPolice #SNSrivastava #NortheastDelhi #AntiCAA #NationalSecurityAdvisor #AjitDoval #JusticeMuralidhar
Delhi violence: Cong leaders meet President, demand Amit Shah's resignation over 'abdication of duty'

The delegation, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha...
IndiaTimes - Published


