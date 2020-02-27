Delhi violence: Cong delegation submits memorandum to President | Oneindia News

Congress delegation submits memorandum to President over Delhi violence; Manmohan Singh calls violence a matter of national shame; Delhi police tries to build confidence with locals; Delhi HC judge who ordered FIRs for hate speech transferred; Law Minister says judge's transfer is routine; Indian women enter T-20 World Cup semi finals and more news #DelhiViolence #NewDelhi #DelhiSpecialCommissionerofPolice #SNSrivastava #NortheastDelhi #AntiCAA #NationalSecurityAdvisor #AjitDoval #JusticeMuralidhar

The delegation, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha...

Business Standard Congress delegation, led by party chief Sonia Gandhi, met President Ram Nath Kovind to seek normalcy and peace in v… https://t.co/aqCNGP0kC2 1 hour ago

Dibyajyoti Panda RT @Oneindia : #DelhiViolence | We urged president to use his power to protect 'rajdharma': Manmohan Singh after Cong delegation meets Prez… 1 hour ago

Subrata Kumar Saha RT @bsindia : Congress delegation, led by party chief Sonia Gandhi, met President Ram Nath Kovind to seek normalcy and peace in violence-hit… 1 hour ago