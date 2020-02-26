New coronavirus cases registered worldwide as pandemic threatens 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 02:01s - Published New coronavirus cases registered worldwide as pandemic threatens New coronavirus cases registered worldwide as pandemic threatens

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Philip | b. #coronavirus Mortality rate went up 1,2% from 2,3% to 3,4% on worldwide registered 82’000 cases known. Very alarmin… https://t.co/6OhZlb31pd 17 hours ago coronavirus.dev The number of deaths globally, caused by the new coronavirus, reached 2,765 on Wednesday morning, and more than 81.… https://t.co/Fi6VGcR4ZY 2 days ago Philipp GeSr RT @unian_en: Ukraine's Health Ministry: Over 80,000 confirmed coronavirus cases registered worldwide https://t.co/pVSufJmpmF https://t.co/… 2 days ago Nicholas Molodyko To date, no COVID-19 cases have been registered in Ukraine. #Coronavirius https://t.co/ucHQy5azuW 3 days ago UNIAN (English) Ukraine's Health Ministry: Over 80,000 confirmed coronavirus cases registered worldwide https://t.co/pVSufJmpmF https://t.co/sXVVPVoia9 3 days ago UNIAN.info Ukraine's Health Ministry: Over 80,000 confirmed coronavirus cases registered worldwide https://t.co/c4kzJeTZUK https://t.co/Tqzj2EAdWd 3 days ago