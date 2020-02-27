Philadelphia Police Believe Deadly Shooting In Germantown Was Drug-Related

Global  

An eyewitness told investigators a 23-year-old man got out of the car when at least one more man approached him and opened fire.
WE'RE STILL IN THE CLEAR.JIM, BACK TO YOU.THANKS, CHANDLER BREAKINGNEWS OVERNIGHT A MAN OUT OFHIS CAR THIS GERMANTOWN ISSHOT AND KILL.PHILADELPHIA POLICE BELIEVEIT WAS DRUG RELATED.THAT SHOOTING HAPPENING AROUND12:30 AT INTERSECTION OF THEGERMANTOWN AVENUE AND WESTLOGAN STREET.EYEWITNESS TELLINGINVESTIGATORS THAT A 23YEAR-OLD MAN GOT OUT OF THECAR WHEN AT LEAST ONEADDITIONAL MAN APPROACHED HIMAND THEN OPENED FIRE.POLICE SAID THEY FOUND DRUGPARAPHERNALIA INSIDE THE CAR.IN PLANE VIEW IN THE BACKSEAT THERE ARE SEVERAL LARGEBAGS CONTAINING MANY EMPTY,CLEAR VIALS THAT NORMALLYWOULD BE USED TO PACKAGEMARIJUANA.




