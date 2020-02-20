Global  

Jon Bon Jovi plans to call Prince Harry 'The Artist Formerly Known as Prince'

Jon Bon Jovi plans to call Prince Harry 'The Artist Formerly Known as Prince'

Jon Bon Jovi plans to call Prince Harry 'The Artist Formerly Known as Prince'

Music legend Jon Bon Jovi has jokingly said he is planning to address Prince Harry as 'The Artist Formerly Known as Prince'.
