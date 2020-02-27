Global  

David Beckham 'proud' of Prince Harry

David Beckham 'proud' of Prince Harry

David Beckham 'proud' of Prince Harry

David Beckham is "proud" to see his friend Prince Harry "growing up" and becoming a family man, amid his decision to move to Canada with his wife Duchess Meghan and their son Archie.
David Beckham Shares His Support For Prince Harry During Royal Transition

David Beckham is sending his support to Prince Harry, following his transition from a senior royal...
Just Jared - Published


