Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Florence South Carolina Mayor Stephen Wukela cheers Bernie Sanders being called socialist

Florence South Carolina Mayor Stephen Wukela cheers Bernie Sanders being called socialist

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:00s - Published < > Embed
Florence South Carolina Mayor Stephen Wukela cheers Bernie Sanders being called socialist

Florence South Carolina Mayor Stephen Wukela cheers Bernie Sanders being called socialist

Florence South Carolina Mayor Stephen Wukela cheers Bernie Sanders being called socialist
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thommglass

Thomas Glass The South has changed. Mayor of Florence, South Carolina welcoming fellow socialists. https://t.co/iCKtmpiy44 13 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in South Carolina [Video]Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in South Carolina

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in South Carolina The debate was marked by fiery arguments, with the candidates shouting over each other on several issues. Fresh off his win of the Nevada..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:41Published

Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s Dire Warning: Bernie Sanders’ Candidacy ‘Built On False Premise” [Video]Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s Dire Warning: Bernie Sanders’ Candidacy ‘Built On False Premise”

Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel had a clear warning for Democrats: A primary victory for Bernie Sanders puts the whole future of the party at risk. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.